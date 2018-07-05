Firecracker Cauliflower Wings! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This week has been full of fireworks and firecrackers, and today's Test Kitchen doesn't disappoint.

In the spirit of July 4th, Test Kitchen Taylor whipped up this spicy dish!

Flamin’ Hot Cauliflower Wings

1 head of cauliflower

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon water

Crush the Cheetos.

Remove the stem and leaves from the cauliflower and cut into pieces.

In a small bowl combine the milk, flour, and 2 tablespoons of crushed Cheetos. Whisk together.

Dip the cauliflower in the mixture and then place on a baking sheet lined with a baking mat or parchment paper.

Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes.

In another bowl, stir together the honey, 2 tablespoons of crushed Cheetos, and 1 tablespoon of water. Use a brush to brush this mixture over all the cauliflower wings.

Then bake for another 10 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!