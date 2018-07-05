Auditions for “I Got the Hook-Up 2” in NOLA today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Master P. and crew are kicking off Essence today in a major way. They will start by beautifying and updating the grounds of Guste Home Center, which accommodates 2,000 elderly residents.

After they wrap up there, they are holding auditions for P.'s next venture, "I Got the Hook-Up 2," the sequel to his 1998 movie, "I Got the Hook-Up." The film stars social media celebs Fatboy and Piola but Executive Producer, Alvin Juggie McMillan, told us that they are seeking fresh NOLA talent to also be featured in the film!

The auditions will take place today at 2 p.m. at Xavier University. Juggie suggests arriving at noon to beat other individuals vying for stardom.

From there, Master P. will host his second annual celebrity basketball game at the Xavier University Convocation Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. Celebrities like Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Angela Simmons, Romeo Miller and Curren$Y are expected to participate.

Proceeds from the b-ball game go to the Team Hope Nola foundation which aids the elderly in New Orleans and provides school supplies and scholarships to Crescent City kids.

More information available at TeamHopeNola.org.