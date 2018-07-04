PGA Junior League growing in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Avondale, La. -- Children all across the Nation are getting the chance to learn golf at an early age, thanks in-part to the PGA Junior League. TPC Louisiana is now in their second year with the program, helping teach young golfers the basics of the game.

"It is very important to grow the game at that age so that they are learning core values-- not just on the golf course but off the golf course as well," said PGA Jr. League Coach, Patrick O'Donnell.

Along with improving their game, there's also a big emphasis on including all skill levels in a team format.

"One thing that's great to see is the teamwork side of it all," O'Donnell said. "You see high fives on the greens after made putts or checking-out yardages and picking each other's brains. It's really great to see."

"What I've learned is friendship, teamwork and a lot about golf, course management and basically what Patrick has taught us," said 12 year old PGA Jr. League golfer Ryan Hollander.

"Being a good teammate is very important because if you're teammate's not really playing well, you can tell them to relax and kind of cheer them on like they would do the same for you," said 11 year old PGA Jr. League golfer Vivian Volion.

"You cannot do everything on your own," said 10 year old PGA Jr. League golfer Jeff Drury. "You have to help your teammates and they have to help you if you want to have success."

The PGA Junior League was founded in 2011, and has grown exponentially across the United States over the past 7 years. TPC Louisiana`s team began last year, as the only branch in New Orleans. The inaugural season was a huge success, and just the start of hopefully a growing program.

"We have a really, really great squad this year," O'Donnell said. "I think that speaks volumes to the success we had for year one and it's only going to get better from here.

The regular season goes through the end of July, with 10-player All-Star teams formed after that for section championships and regionals, with a chance to qualify for the league championships in November.