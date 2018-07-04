New Orleans’ Adrian Morgan Competes in 8th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA --- New Orleans ' Adrian "The Rabbit" Morgan is competing in his 8th consecutive Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, NY. This contest is the biggest Major League Eating contest with 30,000 people.

Morgan is the number 7 ranked competitive eater in the world. He says, "It gets a little bit harder every year, because right in the beginning there's a lot of excitement being there for the first time. But it’s a lot of fun there's a lot of excitement. A bunch of the guys are family."

Over the course of 21 qualifying events, men and women from all over the world eat for a spot in this event. Morgan qualified at the Arlington, Texas qualifier by eating 39 hot dogs with buns in ten minutes. His top finish at the championship is 5th place, eating 38 hot dogs--Last year he did 34.

Morgan says he isn’t changing his strategy, which is separating the dog and bun and dunking the dogs in his drink of choice, Hawaiian Punch. He says, "Usually something sweet counter-acts the salty hot-dog."

Morgan has competed in many events around the country, but says his toughest one is the Acme Oyster New Orleans Oyster Eating contest--he came in third this past year. He says, "That's a tough contest for me, oysters are not my favorite food."

He adds, "Chicken wings are my favorite. I usually perform better at those."

Morgan says he feels better competing this year than last year. He says, “I'm hoping I can wake up that day and push myself to the limit."

You can watch the contest, July 4th on ESPN2 Live at 11am CT.