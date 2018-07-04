If he’s anything like his name, Neon Arnold should be easy for police to find

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans police department is looking for a man who is accused of hitting an officer while driving a car. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on June 30, NOPD officers pulled over a car that was being driving by a man named Neon Arnold. The traffic stop happened near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Mistletoe Street.

Police say that during the stop, officers could smell marijuana. They also say that the driver, who was later identified as Arnold, claimed that he did not have a driver's license.

At that point, officers say they asked Arnold to step out of the car. Instead of cooperating, they say Arnold put the car in drive and hit a pole then put it in reverse and ran into one of the officers.

From there, Arnold drove away from the scene and hit at least two parked cars while doing it, according to police.

The officer who was hit by the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Arnold faces a list of charges in connection with the incident once he's arrested including flight from an officer, battery on a police officer, and traffic violations.

Police also say that Arnold is wanted in connection with another incident that also happened in June. In that case, he's facing charges of simple assault and simple criminal damage to property.

The NOPD released three photos of Arnold. Click on the video button at the top of this page to see the latest Wheel of Justice report and the photos of Arnold.

If you can help police locate Neon Arnold, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.