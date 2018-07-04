× Get the Skinny: 4th of July Red White + Blue Gummies

Looking for a festive sweet treat for the 4th of July? These red, white & blue gummies are perfect for beach or poolside, with zero added sugar or artificial sweeteners, and the added benefit of collagen in every bite.

BENEFITS OF COLLAGEN | aim to incorporate 10+ grams of collagen daily

Joint health. Supports ligaments & tendons => Science shows may improve osteoarthritis and joint pain.

Healthy hair, skin, and nails. Helps reduce collagen breakdown => science shows collagen can help with better skin elasticity and hydration.

GI health. Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion.

More fullness, improved weight management.

COLLAGEN VS. GELATIN | Collagen is gelatin that’s been hydrolyzed to break up the proteins into smaller components, making collagen extremely soluble in water. Gelatin, on the other hand, causes liquids to gel, and is perfect for these collagen gummies.

Experiment with different shapes, flavor and colors. The options on shelves for natural food coloring continue to expand, with brands including McCormick and Watkins offering affordable options. Any no-sugar, non-carbonated drink can be used in place of Vitaminwater ZERO, as well.

Collagen Gummies

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup Vitaminwater ZERO

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-2 tablespoons Swerve Sugar Replacer, depending on preferred level of sweetness

3 drops natural food coloring (ideally to “match” the flavor)

2-3 drops flavoring extract (peppermint, vanilla, etc) – optional

3 tablespoons gelatin

Instructions:

In a saucepan, heat the Vitaminwater ZERO and lemon juice over medium heat until hot but not boiling. Lower the heat to the lowest setting and whisk in the Swerve and food coloring until fully dissolved.

Whisk in gelatin, one tablespoon at a time, whisking until dissolved before adding the next tablespoon. Continue to stir until fully dissolved, about 10 minutes.

Once smooth, with no lumps, remove from heat and carefully transfer the liquid into gummy molds using a spoon or a dropper. If you don’t have molds, you can use a lined mini muffin pan or a very lightly greased 8 x 8 inch baking dish and cut into squares.

Refrigerate until firm (one to two hours depending on the size of gummies) then pop out and enjoy! Refrigerate leftovers in an air-tight container.

Per serving: 5 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 0 sodium, 0 carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 1.5 gram protein (1.5 grams gelatin).

