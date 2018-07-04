Fontainebleau State Park celebrates the Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. -- Fontainebleau State Park is extra patriotic this year with families gathering to enjoy this recreational holiday.

In 2017, over a quarter of a million people visited the park making it one of Louisiana's premier state parks.

Some of it's biggest attractions include the lakefront beach and the rent-able cabins.

"Those particular cabins there are over a clean water beach where people can go down and swim, and then you can also enjoy a sunset. You can also enjoy the stars on the water," says the assistant secretary in charge of the state parks, Gene Reynolds.

This is one of the few self sufficient state parks that doesn't dip into Louisiana's general funds.

There are a even a few proposals on the table for expansion.

"We're talking to people about a possible resort on the west side of the park here to where we could bring in water parks, lazy rivers, things of that sort," says Reynolds.

So, if you are celebrating the fourth, Reynolds says the best part of the holiday is utilizing the park's panoramic view.

"There will be various places around the lake you will be able to see fireworks going off. After all, if it wasn't for the military and the people in our country, then we wouldn't have this opportunity to do this. So, happy Fourth of July," says Reynolds.

There are about a dozen cabins you can rent out at Fontainebleau, but don't hesitate if you want to stay there.

According to Reynolds, these cabins book out about 13 months in advance due to their popularity.

For more information, click here.