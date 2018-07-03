Seven Layer Flag Dip! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - For July 4th, we're making a dip that will make you proud to be an American!

Everyone loves a good seven-layer dip, and today Test Kitchen Taylor is making it a little more Independence Day-centric.

7 Layer Flag Dip

1 Can of Refried Beans

1 Packet of Taco Seasoning

1 8 oz of Sour Cream

1 8 oz of Cream Cheese

2 Cups of Shredded Cheese

1 Bag of Shredded Lettuce

Black Olives

1 Jar of Salsa

1 Can Rotel

Blue Chips

1 Slice of Provolone Cheese

Mix the can of refried beans with taco seasoning and spread in a 9×13 glass pan.

Top with the jar of salsa, then chopped olives.

Top the olives with a bag of shredded lettuce, then shredded cheese.

Mix together the sour cream and cream cheese then spread on a square on the top left corner.

Crush the blue chips and sprinkle them on the sour cream.

Spoon the sour cream mixture in a baggie and snip off the corner. Squeeze on 6 lines, then fill with the Rotel.

