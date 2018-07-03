Seven Layer Flag Dip! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - For July 4th, we're making a dip that will make you proud to be an American!
Everyone loves a good seven-layer dip, and today Test Kitchen Taylor is making it a little more Independence Day-centric.
7 Layer Flag Dip
1 Can of Refried Beans
1 Packet of Taco Seasoning
1 8 oz of Sour Cream
1 8 oz of Cream Cheese
2 Cups of Shredded Cheese
1 Bag of Shredded Lettuce
Black Olives
1 Jar of Salsa
1 Can Rotel
Blue Chips
1 Slice of Provolone Cheese
Mix the can of refried beans with taco seasoning and spread in a 9×13 glass pan.
Top with the jar of salsa, then chopped olives.
Top the olives with a bag of shredded lettuce, then shredded cheese.
Mix together the sour cream and cream cheese then spread on a square on the top left corner.
Crush the blue chips and sprinkle them on the sour cream.
Spoon the sour cream mixture in a baggie and snip off the corner. Squeeze on 6 lines, then fill with the Rotel.
