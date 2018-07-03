Ready to travel for the 4th of July? Let our Travel Girl tell you what to do!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our very own Travel Girl, Twist Reporter Stephanie Oswald, has some tips for getting the most out of your Fourth of July vacation.

The current edition of Travel Girl Magazine, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is full of ways to maximize your summer vacation.

Among the many tips and tricks, Oswald says you should always join the loyalty programs at sites like Hotels.com to score free nights.

You should also follow your free travel sites on social media for quick access to the best deals as they happen.

Visit travelgirlinc.com to download your digital copy of the current issue, and have fun this Fourth of July!