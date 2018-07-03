× Police search for suspect after Covington woman raped and robbed at gunpoint

COVINGTON – Police are looking for an armed man who broke into a woman’s house and robbed and raped her at gunpoint.

The attack happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 1, according to the Covington Police Department.

The unidentified man forced his way into a home in the area of 100 Tyler Square and sexually assaulted the woman living there before robbing her.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s who stands 5’10” tall and has a light complexion.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to please contact the Covington Police Dept at (985) 892-8500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.