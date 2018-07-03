× Police: Covington woman who reported armed robbery, rape made up story

COVINGTON – A woman who claimed to have been robbed and raped at gunpoint made up her story for attention, according to detectives working the case.

Sixty-two-year-old Dianne C. Keyle claimed that a man forced his way into a home in the area of 100 Tyler Square on July 1, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her.

As Covington Police Department detectives investigated the case however, Keyle’s story began to fall apart.

She had been taken to the hospital with “very minor injuries,” according to Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz, but those injuries were inconsistent with her accounts of the attack.

On July 3, investigators questioned the woman again, and she admitted to fabricating the story.

“We take all reports of crime – particularly sex crimes – very seriously, and we investigate them thoroughly,” Lentz said. “While we always believe a reporting person’s account first, we must also respect evidence that not only does not support the allegations but, as in this case, essentially refute the allegations.”

Keyle has been charged with falsifying a police report.