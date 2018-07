NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a shoplifter who threw water at an employee at a St. Claude Avenue convenience store.

The unidentified woman stole several items from the business in the 2300 block of St. Claude on June 27 before an employee confronted her.

She threw water on the employee and then quickly left the location, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with info on the subject’s whereabouts should call (504) 658-6050.