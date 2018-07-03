NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Brieux Carre Brewing Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- At first glance you might walk by Brieux Carre Brewing Company without realizing it as the brewery is nestled on Decatur Street, but it’s just a block away from Frenchmen. But this hidden gem is not to be missed. The microbrewery serves their beer 100 percent on site.

"It allows us to play with the recipes a lot more. Instead of coming up with about ten beers a year, I think last year we did 60 to 65 beers, 'Wow, that's a lot.' Yeah, it allows us to have a lot more fun," says Robert Bostick with Brieux Carre Brewing Company.

And fun is what Brieux Carre is all about. Employees are encouraged to dress up in costume and the names of these brews are sure to elicit a smile or two.

"This is one of our more unique beers, this is Pomeranian Fight Club, it's an imperial French Cézanne that we brew with lavender, rose hips and hibiscus," says Bostick.

Brieux Carre also offers beer flights so you can try Pomeranian Fight Club or Rubber Chicken Rainbow and then some. And thanks to Louisiana’s lax laws on consuming alcohol in public, Brieux Carre sells 32 oz cans of every brew on tap on site.

Brieux Carre is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!