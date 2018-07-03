× Flash Flood Warning for metro New Orleans

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the metro New Orleans area until 9:15 Tuesday morning.

A strong cell producing heavy rain was nearly stationary over areas of the city and on the west bank. This includes western St. Bernard and northern Plaquemines parish.

So far we have seen 1-2 inches of rain with this storm with another 1-2 inches possible.

We have already seen reports of cars stuck in floodwaters. As always avoid driving through areas where water covers the road. It is difficult to tell how deep that water is.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through mid afternoon today as low pressure moves across the region. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.