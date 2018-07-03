Feel like a kid again on Toy Story Land’s Slinky Dog Dash Roller Coaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fl.-- One of the hottest travel destinations is Walt Disney World, where it will definitely be packed this Fourth of July with crowds of people all looking for some fun! Folks will find that fun at one of the hottest new attractions at Hollywood Studios in Toy Story Land!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez and his sister went to check out what all the buzz is about!

Toy Story Land gives you the chance to be honorary "toys" and hang out with Woody and Buzz Lightyear---the characters from the popular Pixar films. In Toy Story Land you'll feel like you're a toy that shrunk because everything is larger than life.

To infinity and beyond is exactly where you could go with Toy Story Land's two new rides, "The Alien Swirling Saucers" and "The Slinky Dog Dash Roller Coaster." The family-friendly roller coaster holds 18 guests while you traveling through "Andy's Backyard," which overlooks Toy Story Land.

Toy Story Land makes you feel like you just made a new friend!

Toy Story Land officially opened this past weekend. The 11-acre land also includes "Toy Story Mania" attraction and "Woody's Lunch Box" which serves up sandwiches and soda floats.