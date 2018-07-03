× EXCLUSIVE: Is Stephen from last night’s episode of ‘The Proposal’ still engaged?

NEW ORLEANS – Did you happen to catch last night’s episode of the new ABC show “The Proposal” that featured New Orleans man Stephen Lukinovich looking for love?

So what happened for Stephen after the show?

“The Proposal” gives hopeless romantics a chance to find love in only an hour! Stephen’s identity was hidden from the ladies until the end of the show.

The contestants competed pageant-style, complete with a bathing suit competition and a question and answer session.

All this happened while Stephen watched from a “pod” where the women couldn’t see him.

(Stephen’s Dad, Drew Lukinovich, pictured above)

Stephen’s dad Drew Lukinovich got in on the fun, getting to ask the gals questions to see if they were right for his son.

At the end of the episode, Stephen had to make a decision between two women. The final two women were Sophia Schoenau and Christen Whitney.

You may remember Christen from the shows, “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor In Paradise.

(Pictured above Sophia on left & Christen on right)

Ultimately, Stephen chose Sophia and proposed to her.

Sophia is 22 years old and attended Tulane University in New Orleans. Sophia said, “Yes!”

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with Stephen exclusively to find out what happened for the engaged couple.

Watch the video below to find out what happened:

