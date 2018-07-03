× Closures coming to Magazine Street intersections

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will close two intersections on Magazine Street for at least three weeks.

One of the closures will be at the intersection with Nashville Avenue. Workers will repair two damaged drainage lines. The work will begin on July 9 and is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting. After the drainage issue is repaired, workers will repave the entire intersection to correct a dip in the roadway.

The city says traffic will be detoured away from the area at State Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The second intersection that will close is at Magazine and Louisiana Avenue. Work there will begin on July 5.

According to the city, the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting construction work on the Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control Project (SELA). Magazine Street will be closed on the Uptown side, or the west side, of Louisiana Avenue. Traffic headed toward the CBD will be detoured prior to reaching Louisiana Avenue. Traffic headed Uptown will be allowed to reach Louisiana Avenue, which the city says will continue to have two-way traffic.

The work at Magazine and Louisiana will last about a month, weather permitting. For more information on the SELA project, you can call the Construction Hotline at (877)427-0345 or logon to its website, Facebook, or Twitter accounts.