Bloggers love these 4th of July Essentials

NEW ORLEANS -- Bloggers are all about these 4th of July Essentials so I am bringing you some of my favorites!

The BSimple tote bag is made entirely of paper, what would seem delicate is actually incredibly durable, you can almost hear how thick the material is. You can even throw them in the washing machine. The design is modern and chic with plenty of room for towels, sun screen and sunnies! These run around $60.

Kololo has launched the most fun pool floats ever! Their signature is a giant unicorn but we’re looking at the diamond ring inflatable. Even the packaging is precious. This is under $40 and so cute!

Coverware Essentials is saving the day with these drink tops! You can seal these with a tap and they’re designed to keep bugs and junk out of your drink while you’re floating in the pool.

Just The Wine is perfect for sangria lovers! It reduces sulfites which means less of a hangover or headache.

Leave the bulky wallet at home but sporting an iDecoz peel and stick card holder on your cell phone or case. These come in multiple fashionable designs and holds your stuff securely.

Sunnylife Australia has the cutest sunnies in crazy styles. They’ll cost you $9 each but I found knock offs at Target for only $3!