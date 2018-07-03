Jimmy John’s delivery guy exposes cheating boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BURLINGTON, IA -- Talk about customer service!

A Jimmy John's delivery driver exposed a cheating boyfriend and the internet is here for it.

In a series of viral tweets, 23-year-old Kayla Speer says a Jimmy John's driver became the ultimate wing-man and allegedly caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her.

Kayla surprised her long distance boyfriend with Jimmy John’s for dinner and upon delivery, the driver was surprised to find not Kayla on the couch with her long distance love.

Immediately following, the Jimmy John's delivery guy called her and said he saw her ex-boyfriend cheating.

The driver said, "Hey, we don’t usually do this, but we thought you should know that when we walked up to your boyfriend’s apartment, we were able to see inside, and we saw him with another woman..."

A Jimmy John's spokesperson confirmed this story.

Kayla is now living her best life and Jimmy John’s has offered to sponsor a breakup party for her. See video above.

