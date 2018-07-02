Watch: Woman films second line parade in Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Most people go to Walmart for good prices and a convenient shopping experience.

Not in the New Orleans area, though. We go for the parades.

Tania Torres posted a video of a brass band leading a second line parade through the center of a Walmart in Chalmette on June 30.

Several Walmart employees led the impromptu parade, which marched past discounted sports drinks and along the length of the lady’s clothing section before snaking back through the store.

A full brass band, complete with snare drum, trombone, trumpets, and tuba blasted out traditional New Orleans street parade music as everyone within earshot broke into dance.

“Some days I go to Wal Mart to pick up a few things and walk right into this,” Torres wrote on Facebook. “New Orleans, I just can’t quit you.”