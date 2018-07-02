The hottest new fireworks this 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Everyone's getting ready for the 4th of July, and if you've got kids around they want the best fireworks around, right?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us to Captain D's Fireworks stand in Gretna to find out the hottest and newest fireworks that will really get the fun popping this year.

Dara Bicknair at Captain D's said that this year some of their most popular fireworks are the ones that shoot a lot of fountains and colors.

Here are some of the hottest new fireworks:

THE SNOWCONE:

THE JOKER:

STAR SPANGLED BLACK CAT FIREWORKS:

CAPTAIN D'S VARIETY PACKAGES: