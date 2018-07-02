Pet Adoption Monday with Chase 🐶

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Chase! Chase is about 6 years old and is a total cuddle butt. His favorite show is Westworld and he loves a good Netflix binge.

Chase would be great for an older couple or even a younger couple with a small child. Chase is house broken and is very mellow and sweet.

His adoption fee is $125 under ARNO's Dog Days of Summer promotion and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if necessary.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

