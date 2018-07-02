NOPD looking for man who disappeared from edge of French Quarter last week

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 36-year-old man who was last seen on the edge of the French Quarter last week.

Lionel Patrick Ott called his mother to ask her to pick him up from the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on June 25, according to the NOPD.

When Ott’s mother arrived about one hour later, Ott was gone.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lionel Patrick Ott is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.