NOPD looking for Gentilly AC unit thief

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a thief who stole two air condition units from a house in Gentilly.

The victim told police his neighbor saw an unidentified man in the backyard of his house in the 5700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around noon on June 20, according to the NOPD.

When the victim returned home around 5 p.m., he noticed that two Goodwin air condition units were missing.

A red Ford Ranger with the two AC units in the bed was captured on surveillance video nearby.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its owner/occupants should call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.