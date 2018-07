Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Henry Butler has passed away.

The New Orleans born blind piano virtuoso was 68-years-old.

Butler, who has lived in New York since Hurricane Katrina, battled cancer for several years.

A successful online fundraising campaign helped raise funds for Butler to travel to Germany for an experimental cancer treatment.

Butler’s manager Art Edlestein said the musician passed away peacefully this morning in New York.