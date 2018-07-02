JPSO looking for man who stole prescription drugs from Metairie CVS

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole prescription drugs from a Metairie pharmacy.

The unidentified man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 4950 West Esplanade Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on June 15 and pulled out a gun, according to the JPSO.

The armed man demanded a worker in the store’s pharmacy hand over pills, and made off with an undisclosed amount of medication.

The armed robbery was recorded by the store’s security system.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.