Covington opts to allow fireworks thanks to rainfall

COVINGTON, LA — The city of Covington says it will allow people to shoot fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

Last year, the city voted to allow the use of fireworks for the New Year’s and Fourth of July holidays. But the ordinance allow allowed for the celebratory pyrotechnics to be banned under certain circumstances like when dry weather condition create a higher risk of fires.

Late this morning, Covington announced it will allow people to shoot fireworks inside of the city limits on July 3-5 but only during certain hours.

On July 3, fireworks can be used legally beginning at 10:00 in the morning and continuing until 1:00 a.m. on July 4.

On Independence day and the following day, July 5, fireworks will be legal inside the city limits from 10:00 in the morning until 11:00 at night.

“With the recent rainfall over the past couple of days, and the forecast for more rain, in consultation with Fire Chief Gary Blocker, we feel it will be safe for the discharge of fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday,” Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said in a statement regarding this year’s fireworks.

For the New Year celebration, fireworks are legal to shoot in Covington from December 20 through January 2.

Last year’s ordinance change to allow fireworks in the city followed a period of nearly 50 years that they were banned.

Also, since fireworks are allowed in many other areas of Saint Tammany Parish, fireworks stands have set up shop for year just outside the city limits of Covington, leaving many people with the impression that they were legal within the city, Lentz told WGNO.