Are you crabby? Really crabby? You’ve probably been to the crabbiest place on earth

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms - It's the crabbiest place on earth.

It's the Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Crab Festival in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at the fest with the people and their crabs.

It's one of the biggest and best festivals on the Mississippi coast.

Three days of food and fun.

Plus carnival rights, bands and of course every kind of crab dish you could ever dream of.

Crab pizza, crab-stuffed potatoes, crab biscuits.

The money all goes to Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival.