34th Annual Crab Festival serves up a seaside feast

BAY ST. LOUS, Ms. -- Pinch me.

Is this real life?

There are so many crabs being devoured at the 34th annual Crab Festival for Our Lady of the Gulf.

The weather cooperated while the volunteers made a feast of all that is seafood.

"We do boiled crabs, boiled shrimp, shrimp poboys, catfish plates, catfish pobodys, crab cakes, crab claws," says on helper, Kevin Haas.

"We actually get them out of Lake Pontchartrain, because there is just so many, just such a mass amount," says another helper, Leigh Haas.

Has says visitors from around the United States are showing up in the hundreds for this popular event.

She estimates over 3500 pounds of boiled crabs and 8,000 pounds of crab claws are served during the crab-tastic festival.

It's completely free and included live music, rides for the kids, and different vendors.

"We're all here supporting each other and you know it's all about the church. It's their only fundraiser," says Leigh.

"It's something to kind of be proud of. Everyone gets together for a good cause," says Kevin.

