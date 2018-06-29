What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for June 30-July 1

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's the lowdown on festivals, fairs, fireworks and fun for the weekend of June 30-July 1, 2018:
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
- Houma’s Independence Day Celebration: Houma will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, June 30, with a family-friendly festival starting at 3 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. It’s free to get in, and there will be live music, food and activities for kids.
- Slidell Heritage Festival: Celebrate America’s birthday in Heritage Park at the 21st Annual Slidell Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 30. The event features food, music, games and inflatables for kids, arts and crafts booths, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The festival is from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10 for ages 13 and up; $5 for kids 4-12; FREE for kids 3 and under.
- Abita Springs Independence Day Celebration: Abita Springs will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 at Abita Springs Trailhead and Park. This free event is from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. It will feature live music, a flag-retiring ceremony, activities, games, and concessions. Bring chairs and blankets!
- Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration: Mandeville will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, June 30, at the Mandeville Lakefront. The event starts at 10 a.m. Families are welcome to bring picnics. A food court sponsored by the Old Mandeville Business Association (OMBA) restaurant members will also open at 5 p.m. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. on a stage between Coffee and Carroll Streets, with live music and a military tribute, plus a kids’ ten.The evening will close with fireworks at dusk.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- HERPS Slidell Reptile and Exotic Pet Show: The largest Reptile and Exotic Pet show in Louisiana is coming to the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell, LA June 30th and July 1st! Buy or browse thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, feeders, supplies, and more in this two day event. Click here for more information.