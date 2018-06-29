× Want to pet a puppy? Head over to Duncan Plaza for City Hall De-Stress Day

NEW ORLEANS – Stressed? You can head to Duncan Plaza today for the City Hall De-Stress Day for yoga, music, massages, a pop up dog park, and more.

The event, hosted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Fit NOLA, is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pet therapy dogs will be located inside City Hall, while yoga demonstrations, massages, and free blood pressure screenings will be set up in Duncan Plaza.

The Braun Wood Duo will provide live music, and adoptable dogs and kittens will also be available in the temporary dog park.