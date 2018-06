Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FINLAND -- Get those vocal chords ready! The world’s first taxi that you pay for by singing is here... well... not here here. But it exists in Finland.

Fortum Singalong Shuttle is a taxi service that only accepts singing as payment.

The emission-free rides are operated on electric cars.

Singalong Shuttle will be officially unveiled next week at the Ruisrock festival in Finland with headliners Tyler the Creator and The Chainsmokers.