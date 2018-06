Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Good news for me... people that talk to their pets are smarter than those that don't. That is according to Nicholas Epley, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago.

A habit of talking to your pets, vacuum, even a cup of coffee - is a sign of intelligence.

According to Epley, finding human characteristics in inanimate objects is a sign of your brain’s creativity.

So go ahead... read the TV guide to Fido. And don’t let anybody judge you! 🐶