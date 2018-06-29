Not onion rings, onion STICKS! Do they really deserve their own day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES ALLEMANDS, La - At the Louisiana Catfish Festival in Des Allemands, Louisiana, you can imagine the menu of what's good to eat.

Catfish, of course.

Catfish platters and catfish po-boys.

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a food, with a twist.

It starts with an onion.

But it's not onion rings.

It's onion sticks being served up fried and fresh from one booth at the Louisiana Catfish Festival in Des Allemands.

Des Allemands, by the way is the Catfish Capital of the Universe.

More about that in a moment.

But first, equal time for onions.

You've had onion rings.

You take an onion, slice it into rings, dip into a batter of flour and eggs.

Then drop the bad boy into hot oil and deep fry until golden brown.

Well, the concept for this new fangled onion creation is similar.

But the onions are sliced into sticks.

They're also deep-fried and delicious.

Wild Bill Wood thinks the onion sticks, just like the onion rings deserves its very own day.

National Onion Ring Day is celebrated every June 22.

Maybe some of the folks from the Louisiana Catfish Festival can pick one of the other 364 days for National Onion Stick Day.

As for the festival, it's been around since 1975 in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

That's 43 years now and going on 44 next year for serving and celebrating catfish.

The location for the Louisiana Catfish Festival is St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church which is at 17324 on Louisiana State Highway 631.

The festival started with the Reverend William McCallion. The good preacher started the festival to stimulate the economy.

It worked way back then and it still does today.

The catfish history continues.

In 1975, Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards signed a big proclamation that made Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the World.

What a big deal!

How could it get any bigger?

Well, it did in 1980 when the Louisiana legislature passed a resolution and named Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the Universe!