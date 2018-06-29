NOPD looking for man caught on camera stealing wallet at UMC

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was caught on security camera jumping over a counter to steal an unattended wallet at University Medical Center.

The theft occurred around 9:30 a.m. on June 9, according to the NOPD.

The suspect, who was wearing a white and blue polo shirt and gray pants, can be seen exiting an elevator and walking up to an empty customer service desk.

The victim told police she had left her station about 20 minutes earlier to go to the cafeteria to eat breakfast, leaving her purse stashed beneath the counter.

The suspect can be seen peering over the counter and walking back and forth several times before slipping out of sight of the surveillance camera, where he jumped behind the counter and pulled out the victim’s wallet, according to the NOPD.

He can then be seen sticking a black wallet into his pocket while waiting for the elevator.

The victim’s credit card was later used at two local businesses, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information that can help First District detectives identify the suspect should call (504) 658-6010.