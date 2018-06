× NOPD: Man killed in Broadmoor neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – A man in his 30s is dead after a fatal stabbing in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

The stabbing in the 3100 block of Toledano Street was reported just before 9 a.m.

The man was stabbed in the neck and died at a local hospital, according to the NOPD.

