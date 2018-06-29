× New Exhibit Opening at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

The Audubon Zoo, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, and the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will all be open on the 4th of July.

“Washed Ashore” special exhibition

The “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” special exhibition will feature more than a dozen huge aquatic animal sculptures created from plastic trash that was found on the beach. The exhibition hopes to educate a world wide audience about the threat that plastic pollution stands to cause for the ecosystems of the world’s oceans and waterways. The exhibit will be at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas from July 27, 2018 through April 30, 2019.

Dinner and a ZOOvie

“Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is a great way to spend a summer evening under the stars! Again this year, Cool Zoo/Gator Run will be open for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo. Food trucks will be on-site as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

2018 “Dinner And a ZOOvie” Schedule: June 29 – Wonder Woman (2017) July 13 – Coco (2017) July 27 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) August 3 – Black Panther (2018)

Admission $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)

Movie Starts after 8pm

Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River Will be open from 6pm – 8pm An additional $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Additional information ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:15p.m. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 6p.m., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo. Anyone purchasing $12 Cool Zoo/movie combo tickets online or in person must pick up wrist bands at the Zoo entrance. Admission to Cool Zoo and Gator Run is available only as part of a ZOOvie combo ticket. This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid. Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.



