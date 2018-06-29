Master P returns with another star-studded basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Master P and friends are taking over NOLA for the second annual Team Hope NOLA basketball game.

Essence weekend is notorious for bringing fun faces and events to New Orleans but on July 5th, Master P will bring the community together for entertainment, peace and giving back.

P tells us that, "The goal is to give community members a message of hope, inspiration, and appreciation for the city that has brought Essence Festival week to life for over 20 years uplifting and rebuilding the community."

On July 5th, Team Hope NOLA will give Guste Home Center an early morning makeover. Guste Home Center accommodates 2,000 elderly residents.

But after the sun goes down, Percy Miller and co. are focusing on the kiddos. The basketball game helps sponsor mentor-ship, school supplies, scholarships and other enriching opportunities for inner city youth through Team Hope NOLA.

The event will be held at Xavier University where Master P will be celebrating Mayor Latoya Cantrell for her dedication to the community. Grab a seat as early as 4pm for game time at 6pm.

You can follow along throughout the day on social media by using the hashtag #TeamHopeNOLA.