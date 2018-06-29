Hollywood South News with Jabari: What’s Filming in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's a quick round-up of what's filming in and around the New Orleans area.

Troupe Zero is a film that stars Academy Award Winners Allison Jannet and Viola Davis. The production is mainly shot on the North Shore in Madisonville.

Tell me your Secrets season one is a thriller series that's filming in New Orleans and will eventually air on the TNT Network.

The Purge season one is a series that's filming in New Orleans. It's expected to be released to the USA and SyFy Network later in 2018.

Queen Sugar season 3 is filming in La Place. They're expected to wrap up production in July.