First Lady Melania Trump’s infamous "I Really Don't Care" jacket is up for auction for $895 on eBay.

The sold-out jacket from Zara that Melania Trump wore to visit immigrant children in Texas is now available on eBay, according to The Washington Post.

Although the original cost of the coat was just $39, one used version was sold for $500, while two more are still up for auction, one going for $610 and the other for $895.