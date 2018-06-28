‘Toy Story Land’ opens this weekend at Walt Disney World – here’s a sneak peek

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The toy-filled world of Woody and Buzz Lightyear officially opens at Walt Disney World this weekend.

Toy Story Land, inspired by the characters from the Pixar films, gives you the chance to become “honorary toys” and hang out Woody and Buzz.

“With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences, Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. “This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy.”

The 11-acre land, first announced in August 2015, includes two new attractions: Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers.

Slinky Dog Dash is inspired by the pooch spinoff of the original Slinky toy. The family-friendly ride holds 18 guests and travels through “Andy’s backyard.” The ride offers some mild thrills and plenty of hills for theme park fans.

With a height requirement of 38 inches, the roller coaster will likely attract children and adults alike. The attraction has an official ride duration just under two minutes.

Alien Swirling Saucers gives you the opportunity to ride on a “flying” saucer. The rockets spin on a turntable that will remind some of the teacups attraction at Magic Kingdom. The attraction uses the same ride system as Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree at Disney’s California Adventure in California.

A third attraction, Toy Story Mania, first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2008 but has a new entrance from the land. Disney describes the attraction as “carnival playset action, using virtual objects from baseballs to cream pies to hit targets in a variety of whimsical, fast-paced scenarios.”

Disney also recently added a third track inside the attraction to help reduce wait times.

Woody’s Lunch Box serves up soda floats and sandwiches to all of the “honorary toys” in Andy’s backyard.

Toy Story Land is part of a multi-year project at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that includes multiple new attractions and the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, slated to open in late 2019.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first Mickey-themed ride-through attraction in Disney Parks history, will also open next year.