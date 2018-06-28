× Suspect and kidnapped child from Iberia Parish found in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– 9-month-old Liam Jamil Allen, who was kidnapped from the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette, Louisiana, has been found in New Orleans and is safe.

The Suspect who allegedly took Allen from the church around 11 p.m. Wednesday night is also in custody.

Police haven’t released much information about the recovery of the child, but it appears that NOPD Officers found the 2002 Nissan Altima that the suspect used in the kidnapping around 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Poydras and Camp Streets.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued in this case.

That has now been officially cancelled.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.