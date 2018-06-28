× Purple and gold optimism: LSU Caravan in Metairie

The LSU football Caravan made a stop at Walk On’s in Metairie Thursday. Head coach Ed Orgeron was joined by defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

LSU has gained commitments from several recruits in recent days, including five star defensive back Derek Stingley. Ed Orgeron was asked why recruiting has improved.

Ensminger was asked for a sneak peek of the LSU offense. Would it look like the offense that he coordinated after the head coaching change in 2016?

LSU opens the season in Arlington, Texas vs Miami on Sunday night September 2nd.