Patriotic Poke Cake! Would you eat it?!

NEW ORLEANS - We're gearing up for the Fourth of July next week so Test Kitchen Taylor has a Patriotic treat!

Patriotic Poke Cake

1 package White Cake Mix

30 drops Red Food Color

2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract

6 cups milk

2 teaspoons Strawberry Extract

30 drops Blue Neon Food Color

3 packages (4-serving size each) white chocolate or vanilla instant pudding mix

1 container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 package Strawberry Pop Rocks popping candy

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding red food color and vanilla. Pour batter into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan.

Poke large holes all over cake using the end of a wooden spoon.

After holes are made, mix milk, raspberry extract and neon blue food color in a large bowl. Add pudding mix; stir just until mixture begins to thicken.

Immediately pour pudding over cake, filling the holes.

Frost cake with whipped topping. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve. Sprinkle each serving with Pop Rocks.

