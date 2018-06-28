× More than 80 gallons of moonshine seized in Hancock County, Miss.: report

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Hancock County, Mississippi have seized more than 80 gallons of moonshine that was being produced illegally, according to WLOX.

The Biloxi ABC affiliate reports that investigators uncovered a six-barrel still on Dummy Line Road off of Highway 43 in the northern part of the county. Video above is courtesy of WLOX.

Investigators also seized six barrels of mash, which is used to make the illegal alcohol.

Alcohol Beverage Control officials told WLOX that it’s the largest moonshine bust they’ve had in a while.

The suspect in the moonshine operation had not been arrested yet as of Thursday afternoon.

Agents cautioned that although moonshine has risen in popularity over the past few years thanks to TV shows like “Moonshiners,” people interested in trying it should stick with the legal route of buying it at a liquor store. Making moonshine without the proper permits is a felony offense.

