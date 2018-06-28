Love at first bite. Doughnuts that are VEGAN! Where can you get them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Nobody goes hungry in New Orleans.

Never, ever.

It's the food center of the universe. The city is famous for eating..

And now you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a twist.

That's why WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Dough to Dough Cafe.

Dough to Dough Cafe is deep inside Circle Food Store at 1522 Saint Bernard Avenue in New Orleans.

It's in the seventh ward.

That's where Wild Bill Wood asks the question, "do you know what time it is?"

Chef Leslie Dibartolo pops up to answer the question by asking the question. "no, what time is it?"

Wild Bill says, "it's time for you to make the doughnuts!"

Chef Leslie says, "and no one makes them better than we make them right here at Dough to Dough Cafe."

In the doughnut business, to really make a difference, you have to do one thing.

You have to be different.

The same old dozen just won't do.

Wild Bill wonders, "New Orleans is famous all over the world for its food and your recipe is radical."

Chef Leslie Dibartolo says, "it is shocking at first bite."

The first bite.

The first bite and you would never know that these doughnuts are vegan.

Vegan?

Vegan.

According to Chef Leslie Dibartolo, "vegan and good."

Chef Leslie Dibartolo has a resume that's really sweet. She spent four years working at Dunkin' Donuts.

And then after that career, she set up shop, she set up her doughnut shop deep inside Circle Food Store.

This is a grocery store with an 80-year history of making groceries.

Now it's making history making doughnuts that are vegan.

Vegan and also glazed, strawberry, banana, coconut, lemon and blueberry.

The glazed doughnuts are $8.99 a dozen.

The flavored doughnuts are $9.99 a dozen.

Vegan.

No milk.

No butter.

No eggs.

Wild Bill wonders, "no flavor?"

Chef Leslie says, "full of flavor!"

When customers drop by Dough to Dough Cafe for a bite of a vegan doughnut, they're sold on the sugar.

Shocking?

No, it's love.

Love at first bite.

If you want a bite, just click right here for prices and directions to Dough to Dough Cafe.