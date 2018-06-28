Louisianians think they’re sexier than most, survey finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- According to a survey by "Bare Necessities," Louisianians think they look sexy and are attractive.

The survey polled 2,800 men and women in Louisiana and asked them to rate their body confidence levels on a scale of 1 to 10. 10 is the highest, while 1 is the lowest.

The survey found that Louisianians have an average rating of 6.3 out of 10 based on their views of their looks and appearance. This score is one of the highest in the United States. The survey also showed that men and women over 65 are more confident in their bodies.

Men in Louisiana rated themselves on average a 6.9, while, women rated themselves on average a 5.8.

The average American scored a 6.1. The average American male ranked at 6.4, while women were at 5.7.

Maine ranked the highest in overall body confidence, while Michigan ranked the lowest.