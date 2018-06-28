JPSO to conduct DWI checkpoint this weekend

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint on the east bank of Jefferson Parish on June 30.

The checkpoint will be set up at an undisclosed location between the hours of 7 p.m. on June 30 and 2 a.m. on July 1, according to the JPSO.

Officers will also check for seatbelt violations.

“The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all motorists to choose a designated driver,” Lt. Jason Rivarde said. “Do not drink and drive. Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.”