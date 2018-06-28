× It may feel like 108 degrees outside, but it’s snowing in Hollywood South!

NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents and travelers might notice a snowy summer scene on Harrison Avenue as they drive by on Thursday (June 28), even though the heat index is 108 degrees.

Crews for an upcoming TNT show called “Tell Me Your Secrets” poured fake snow all over the businesses and parking lot at 234 Harrison Ave. in preparation for a scene that will be filmed Thursday night.

Other productions filming in New Orleans right now include feature film “Troupe Zero,” season one of “The Purge” and season three of “Queen Sugar.”