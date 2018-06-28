Gov. Edwards to address Boys, Girls State Programs

NATCHITOCHES, La. – More than 850 students from across Louisiana will hear from the Governor as part of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s week-long leadership development programs.

On Friday, Governor Edwards will address delegates of The American Legion Louisiana Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Louisiana Girls State programs. The address will take place at Northwestern State University.

The Boys and Girls State programs are non-partisan, non-political mock government exercises intended to develop leadership, instill the importance of civic engagement, and promote public service among rising high school seniors.

Earlier this week, seven state and local officials spoke on a panel to give students advice on their dream career paths.